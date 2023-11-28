Rite Aid stores in these 3 Conn. cities will close next month

Rite Aid stores in three cities across Connecticut will close their doors in December.

The company told NBC Connecticut that stores in Stamford, New Haven and Waterbury will close at the beginning of December. The New Haven location will close on Dec. 4 and the other two locations will close on Dec. 7, respectively.

The New Haven store is located at 325 Ferry St., the Stamford store is located at 82 Hoyt St. and the Waterbury store is located at 277 Fairfield Ave.

According to Rite Aid, the decision to close these stores was not made lightly. They issued the following statement:

"Rite Aid regularly assesses its retail footprint to ensure we are operating efficiently while meeting the needs of our customers, communities, associates and overall business. In connection with the court-supervised process, we notified the Court of certain underperforming stores we are closing to further reduce rent expense and strengthen overall financial performance. At this time, we have not made or confirmed any decisions on additional specific store closures as part of our financial restructuring process."

The company goes on to say that they considered business strategy, lease and rental agreements, local business conditions, viability and store performance in their decision-making.

Current employees will have the option to transfer to another location. Rite Aid says the majority of their associates have accepted opportunities to transfer if their store is impacted by ongoing store closures.

The company said they will do everything they can to seamlessly transfer prescriptions for customers.