Road Closed After Car Crash With Injuries in Killingly

Injuries are being reported in a car crash on Westcott Road in Killingly and drivers are being asked to avoid the area, police said.

The two-car accident happened at about 2:10 p.m. Connecticut State Police said there are injuries, but the extent is unknown at this time.

Westcott Road remains closed while officials conduct their investigation. Emergency personnel and firefighters are responding to the scene.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area and take alternate routes. No additional information was immediately available.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.