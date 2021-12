Simsbury officials said Bushy Hill Road is closed due to wires down as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

Firefighters said the road is closed between West Street and Stratton Brook Road. It's unclear how long the road will remain closed.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.