Road Closed in West Hartford as Crews Investigate Fire

Thomas Street is closed as West Hartford crews investigate a fire in the area.

Police said they're at the scene with firefighters, and the road is closed from Price Boulevard to Oakwood Avenue.

WHPD is currently on scene with @WestHartfordFD for an active fire incident. Thomas St is currently closed in both directions from Price Blvd to Oalwood Ave. Thank you for your patience while first responders are in the area. pic.twitter.com/Cip2SizNL7 — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) November 24, 2022

Fire officials said the blaze has been put out.

It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time. No additional information was immediately available.