Road Closed in West Hartford as Crews Investigate Fire

Thomas Street is closed as West Hartford crews investigate a fire in the area.
Police said they're at the scene with firefighters, and the road is closed from Price Boulevard to Oakwood Avenue.
Fire officials said the blaze has been put out.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time. No additional information was immediately available.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.