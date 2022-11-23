West Hartford

Road Closed in West Hartford as Crews Investigate Fire

Thomas Street is closed as West Hartford crews investigate a fire in the area.

Police said they're at the scene with firefighters, and the road is closed from Price Boulevard to Oakwood Avenue.

Fire officials said the blaze has been put out.

It's unknown if there are any injuries at this time. No additional information was immediately available.

