Road closed in West Hartford due to crash involving bicycle

Part of New Britain Avenue is closed in West Hartford due to a motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Thursday night.

The eastbound side of the road is closed near Westfarms Mall.

Police are asking drivers to take alternate routes. Detours are in place.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.

