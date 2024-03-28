Road closed in West Hartford due to crash involving bicycle

Part of New Britain Avenue is closed in West Hartford due to a motor vehicle crash involving a bicycle on Thursday night.

The eastbound side of the road is closed near Westfarms Mall.

MVA investigation on New Britain Ave near Westfarms Mall. Eastbound vehicular traffic on NBA is currently closed. Please seek alternate routes through the area, detours will be in place. Use caution while first responders are on scene. pic.twitter.com/3t4OYyubT6 — West Hartford Police (@WestHartfordPD) March 29, 2024

Police are asking drivers to take alternate routes. Detours are in place.

It's unknown if there are any injuries. No additional information was immediately available.