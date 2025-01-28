Avon

Road to remain closed overnight after rollover crash in Avon

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A road will remain closed overnight after a car rolled over and hit a utility pole in Avon Monday night.

Police said they responded to Lovely Street around 6 p.m. after a reported crash involving two vehicles.

Police said one of the cars flipped over and struck a utility pole at the base. Eversource is responding to the scene.

The road is expected to remain closed from Country Club Road to Chevas Road until at least 7 a.m.

No serious injuries were reported and police said the cause of the crash is under investigation.

