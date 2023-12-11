road closure

Roads closed as storm causes flooding, downed trees and wires across the state

Several roads across the state are closed on Monday morning as a storm is causing flooding and downed trees and wires.

The following roads are currently closed:

  • Greenwich
    • Route 15 South exit 28 off ramp is closed due to debris.
  • Hampton
    • Route 97 is closed at Hemlock Glen Road due to a tree down in wires.
  • Madison
    • Robin Ridge Drive is inaccessible due to a large tree and wires down.
  • Middlefield
    • Route 66 is closed at Route 147 due to a tree down in wires.
  • Newtown
    • Route 6 is closed between Old Bethel Road and Hawleyville Road due to two poles down and wires across the road after a crash.
  • Ridgefield
    • Route 102 is closed between Oscaleta Road and West Mountain Road due to a tree down in wires.
  • Thompson
    • Route 12 is closed at 1517 Riverside Road due to a tree down in wires.

There is no estimate for when the roads will reopen.

