Roads closed as storm causes flooding, downed trees and wires across the state

Several roads across the state are closed on Monday morning as a storm is causing flooding and downed trees and wires.
The following roads are currently closed:
- Greenwich
- Route 15 South exit 28 off ramp is closed due to debris.
- Hampton
- Route 97 is closed at Hemlock Glen Road due to a tree down in wires.
- Madison
- Robin Ridge Drive is inaccessible due to a large tree and wires down.
- Middlefield
- Route 66 is closed at Route 147 due to a tree down in wires.
- Newtown
- Route 6 is closed between Old Bethel Road and Hawleyville Road due to two poles down and wires across the road after a crash.
- Ridgefield
- Route 102 is closed between Oscaleta Road and West Mountain Road due to a tree down in wires.
- Thompson
- Route 12 is closed at 1517 Riverside Road due to a tree down in wires.
There is no estimate for when the roads will reopen.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.