An early morning robbery at a Cumberland Farms in Rocky Hill is under investigation.

A police officer at the scene said there was a robbery at the store on Cromwell Avenue around 3:30 a.m.

During the robbery, a cash register drawer was taken, according to the officer.

Authorities have not released any information about possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.