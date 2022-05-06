Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry

Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry Opens For the Season Saturday

By Caroline LeCour

The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry is set to begin running for the season on Saturday.

“The Rocky Hill-Glastonbury Ferry is the oldest continuously operated ferry in the country, and remains one of the most popular modes of transportation in our state," said Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Joseph Giulietti in a release.

The historic ferry has been operating since 1655.

"The crews are ready and I know passengers are eager to head out across the Connecticut River by ferry. I hope you’ll come and join us this season," Giulietti said.

According to CTDOT, weather conditions, water levels or mechanical issues can sometimes impact the operation of the ferry, and closures and delays will be posted real-time if applicable.

The ferry operates weekdays, 7 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. and on weekends 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It is one of two ferries used to take cars and passengers across the Connecticut River.

The Chester-Hadlyme Ferry began operating last month.

Both ferries will run through November 30.

For additional information on the ferries such as fares, schedules and history, visit here.

