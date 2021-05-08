east lyme

Rocky Neck State Park Closed After Body Found Near the Beach

Rocky Neck State Park is closed after a body was found on the premises, according to the CT Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

Officials said they responded to an untimely death of an adult male Saturday evening in the area of West Beach.

The park remains closed at this time but will likely reopen Sunday morning, DEEP officials said.

EnCon police, along with state police and East Lyme police responded to the incident.

It is unknown what caused the man's death. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

