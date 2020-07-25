Several State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Several state parks have closed after reaching capacity on Saturday.

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the parking lots at the following parks are full and the parks are now closed to new visitors:

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow in Enfield

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

All parks that close today are expected to reopen tomorrow morning.

