Connecticut State Parks

Several State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Several state parks have closed after reaching capacity on Saturday.

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the parking lots at the following parks are full and the parks are now closed to new visitors:

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
  • Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
  • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
  • Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow in Enfield
  • Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

All parks that close today are expected to reopen tomorrow morning.

You can get the latest information on park closures here.

