Rollover crash closes I-91 South in Enfield

A serious crash closed Interstate 91 South in Enfield Friday afternoon.

The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. near Exit 46.

A vehicle rolled over and there are serious injuries reported from the scene, according to state police.

I-91 South is closed at Exit 47, according to state police. There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen they said.

State police are asking drivers in the area to find an alternate route.