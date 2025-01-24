Old Saybrook

Roof caves in on home during fire in Old Saybrook

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

The roof on a home in Old Saybrook caved in after catching fire on Thursday night.

The fire department said they responded to Otter Cove Drive for a reported fire.

Crews found fire coming from the roof, with the attic fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters used water from nearby ponds to help put out the fire. One of the ponds was frozen so crews had to cut it open to gain access to water.

Officials said the roof caved in on the second floor, and then part of the second floor caved in on the first floor.

Two firefighters were injured due to icy conditions while battling the blaze. No other injuries were reported.

Several fire agencies assisted at the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

