Roof collapses in on garage after fire in Chaplin

The roof collapsed in on a garage that caught fire in Chaplin on Tuesday night.

Firefighters were called to Old Willimantic Road for a reported structure fire at about 6:15 p.m.

Responding crews found a large, single-story detached garage with fire coming from the open garage door and several windows, officials said.

Everyone was able to escape, and one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, the fire marshal said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The fire was under control within an hour. Crews stayed at the scene to put out hot spots that were difficult to access because of the damage to the garage.

Several fire agencies responded to the scene. The cause of the fire is under investigation.