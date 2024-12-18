Route 1 closed in Westbrook due to multi-car crash

Route 1 is closed in Westbrook because of a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday evening.

State police said they responded to Route 1, also known as Boston Post Road, in the area of Hammock Road.

Serious injuries are being reported, troopers said.

The crash happened around 4:20 p.m. It's unknown how long the road will be closed.

No additional information was immediately available.