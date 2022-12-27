Route 101 Closed in Killingly Due to Pedestrian Crash

Route 101 is closed in Killingly because of a pedestrian crash in the area, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Connecticut State Police said the crash happened on Route 101, also known as Hartford Pike, at about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The pedestrian was injured, but the extent is unknown at this time.

Lifestar says they're responding to the crash.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unclear how long the road will remain closed. No additional information was immediately available.