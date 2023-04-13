Milford

Route 15 Reopens in Milford After Car Crash and Fire

Route 15 South has reopened in Milford after crews worked to contain a vehicle fire on the highway.

Connecticut State Police said Route 15, also referred to as the Wilbur Cross Parkway, was closed following a motor vehicle crash that caused a car fire. It has since reopened.

The state Department of Transportation said Route 15 was closed between exits 56 and 55. The left lane of Route 15 North was also closed.

The accident was reported at approximately 5 p.m. and reopened a little over an hour later.

No injuries were reported. No additional information was immediately available.

