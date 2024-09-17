East Lyme

Route 156 closed in East Lyme due to water main break

By Angela Fortuna

East Lyme Police
NBCConnecticut.com

Route 156 is closed in East Lyme because of a water main break that happened Tuesday afternoon.

The Department of Transportation said the road remains closed in both directions between North Bridebrook Road and Chadwick Place.

Traffic is being detoured and crews say the repair may take awhile to complete. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

"We understand this is an inconvenience, and our crews are working diligently to get this repaired as quickly as possible," East Lyme public safety officials said in a statement.

Residents in Giants Neck have to use the emergency gate entrance through Rocky Neck State Park, according to public safety officials.

