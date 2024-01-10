Route 2 East closed in Lebanon due to serious car crash

Route 2 East is closed in Lebanon as crews respond to a rollover crash with serious injuries, according to state police.

Fire officials said they are responding to the area of exit 22 for a motor vehicle crash. They say traffic is being diverted off the exit.

The crash was reported a little after 3:30 p.m. Troopers said serious injuries are being reported.

Anyone traveling in the area is asked to take alternate routes and plan for delays.

The Connecticut State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit is responding to the scene. No additional information was immediately available.