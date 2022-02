Connecticut State Police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that happened on Route 25 in Trumbull.

Officials said the southbound side of the highway from Route 111 to exit 9 is shut down at this time.

Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

It's unclear if there are any injuries or for how long the road will be closed.

The crash was reported at approximately 10 p.m. No additional information was immediately available.