Part of Route 53 in Danbury is closed due to flooding on Tuesday.

Police said Route 53 has been closed at Elmwood Place since 10:45 p.m. on Monday and there is water over the road.

Authorities have been checking the area every hour to see when it may reopen. An estimate is unknown at this time.

This comes as a strong Nor'easter is set to bring heavy rain and strong winds to the state today and tomorrow. Rainfall totals from today through tomorrow morning could range from three to six inches.