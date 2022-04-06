Route 6 in Bristol Expected to be Closed for Several Hours After Crash

Route 6 in Bristol is expected to be closed for several hours on Wednesday after a crash.

Police said a vehicle struck a utility pole and broke it around 2 a.m. As a result, the wires and traffic lights in the intersection are hanging too low for tractor-trailers and taller vehicles to safely pass under, according to authorities.

Route 6, also known as Farmington Avenue, is closed to eastbound traffic near Farmington Avenue and King Street. King Street is also closed to northbound traffic from Louisiana Avenue to Farmington Avenue.

A detour is being set up for eastbound traffic on Farmington Avenue and northbound traffic on King Street, police said. Drivers are urged to take alternate routes to help minimize delays.

Westbound traffic on Farmington Avenue and southbound traffic on King Street are not affected.

The closure is expected to remain in place until at least noon.

No injuries were reported. Eversource is at the scene and crews are working to make repairs.