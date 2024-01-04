New Milford

Route 7 closed in New Milford due to car crash

police lights generic
NBC 5/Metro

The state Department of Transportation said Route 7 South is closed in New Milford for a two-car crash.

Authorities said the road is shut down between Larson and Candlewood Lake roads. It's unknown if there are are injuries.

The crash was reported at about 7 p.m. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

It's unknown when the road will reopen. No additional information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

New Milfordtraffic alert
