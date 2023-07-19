Litchfield

Route 8 North closed in Litchfield due to serious injury crash

Traffic alert
Serious injuries are being reported in a one-car crash on Route 8 North in Litchfield, according to firefighters.

The state Department of Transportation said Route 8 North is closed between exits 41 and 42. LifeStar was called to the scene and transported the driver to Hartford Hospital, crews said.

The accident was reported at about 8:50 p.m. The road is expected to remain closed for several hours.

No additional information was immediately available.

