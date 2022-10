A person was hit by a vehicle on Route 8 North in Thomaston Wednesday afternoon, according to state police.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Exit 39.

Route 8 North is shut down and traffic is being diverted off the highway at Exit 38.

State police are asking drivers to avoid the area and find a different route.

The extent of the person's injuries is not yet known.