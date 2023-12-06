Route 8 South in Trumbull closed due to serious crash

State police said Route 8 South is closed in Trumbull because of a serious injury crash Wednesday night.

Troopers said the crash happened near exit 8. The highway is shut down in the area.

Police say serious injuries are being reported and traffic is being diverted off exit 10.

#CTTraffic RT 8 Southbound in the area of Exit #8 in Trumbull has been shut down for a serious injury collision. Traffic is being diverted off of Exit #10. We are unable to anticipate the duration of this closure. Please seek alternate routes and plan for traffic delays. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 7, 2023

It's unknown how long the road will be closed. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and plan for delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.