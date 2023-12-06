Trumbull

Route 8 South in Trumbull closed due to serious crash

Connecticut State Police
NBCConnecticut.com

State police said Route 8 South is closed in Trumbull because of a serious injury crash Wednesday night.

Troopers said the crash happened near exit 8. The highway is shut down in the area.

Police say serious injuries are being reported and traffic is being diverted off exit 10.

It's unknown how long the road will be closed. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes and plan for delays.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Trumbulltraffic alert
