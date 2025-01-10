Ruby Tuesday closes its Meriden Mall location, leaving only 2 left in CT

Ruby Tuesday has closed their Meriden Mall location, meaning there's only two locations left in Connecticut.

A sign posted on the restaurant's door says, "This location is permanently closed. Please join us at our Windsor Locks or Lisbon locations. Sorry for any inconvenience."

The restaurant's website also says the Meriden location is closed.

With the restaurant's closure, the only two food locations available at the mall are Charley's Philly Steaks and Pretzelmaker.

Though Meriden Mall's website said a coffee shop is coming soon.

NBC Connecticut has reached out to Ruby Tuesday for more information.