Ruptured Achilles sidelines Sun's Brionna Jones for rest of season

The Connecticut Sun will have to look to others to step up rebounding and on defense after learning that center Brionna Jones will miss the rest of the 2023 season.

The team announced Saturday Jones underwent successful surgery to repair her right Achilles tendon with just over a minutes remaining in Tuesday’s win over the Seattle Storm.

Dr. Nicholas Seibert of the Swedish Orthopedic Institute-Seattle performed the reparative surgery. The Sun have not given a timetable for her to return.

Typically, a recovery from an Achilles surgery takes several months, similar to that of a recovery from a torn ACL, which could take almost a year to do.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“First, I want to thank everyone who has reached out over the last few days. All of the love I’ve received has truly been a blessing as I’ve gone through this tough time. While this is not how I envisioned this season ending for me, I am determined and ready to head into the next stage of recovery and rehab. I know I have an amazing support system behind me, and I will return on the other side of this stronger than ever. I’m definitely going to miss competing every night with this incredible group of women the most, but I am excited to see this team continue to flourish and accomplish great things this season,” Jones said in a statement.

The reigning WNBA and AP Sixth Player of the Year had been averaging sixteen points, eight rebounds, and two assists a game this season.

The Sun are coming off a road win against the Minnesota Lynx on Thursday and play again Sunday, returning home off a three game-road trip. Right now, the Sun are one game behind the first place Las Vegas Aces, a team whose only loss has come at the hands of Connecticut.