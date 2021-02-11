Sacred Heart High School in Waterbury to Close at End of School Year

Waterbury's Sacred Heart High School will closed its doors for good at the end of the current school year.

In a letter to faculty, students, and parents on Thursday, Rev. Michael Whyte, vicar for education for the Archdiosese of Hartford and Sacred Heart president Eileen Regan wrote the decision had been made due to a steady decline in enrollment.

"This is a profoundly difficult, emotionally trying situation for everyone involved. Sacred Heart High School has passionate students, faculty and staff, and generations of area families have shaped their minds, bodies and souls within its four walls for nearly a century," the letter said.

The Catholic school has been in Waterbury since 1922.

The Archdiocese will work for the remainder of the year with families of first year, sophomore, and junior students to transition to other schools for next year.

The school is exploring some options that might allow current juniors and seniors to finish out their time in high school at Sacred Heart, but it was unclear what those options were.

"Sacred Heart High School has always been so much more than books, bricks, and mortar. Sacred Heart has been the cornerstone of families and every community that our administrators, teachers, staff, coaches, and alumni have touched," the letter said.