State police investigating burglary at business in Salem

Police tape outside Statewide Pawn and Armory in Salem
Police are investigating a burglary at a business in Salem on Friday morning.

State police said troopers from Troop K in Colchester responded to a commercial security alarm at the Salem Town Center Plaza at 1 New London Road in Salem at 4:51 a.m. and learned that there was a commercial burglary.

The NBC Connecticut crew at the scene saw broken glass outside Statewide Pawn & Armory and state troopers were going in and out of the store.

No one was injured and state police said troopers did not find any suspects.

An investigation is underway.

No additional information was immediately available.

