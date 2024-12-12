Salvation Army locations in several CT towns in desperate need of Christmas toys for children

Several Salvation Army locations in Connecticut are short on toys for Christmas for children in need and the organization is calling on people to help.

They said hundreds of children remain on the Angel Tree list and there is a desperate need in Bristol, Meriden, New Britain, New London, Stamford, Torrington, Waterbury and Willimantic.

The Salvation Army is asking the community to bring new, unwrapped toys.

The toy distribution for pre-registered families is Dec. 20.

Learn more at SalvationArmyCT.org

To donate, you can text KETTLE to 31333 or visit https://salarmy.us/SneRedKettle

Salvation Army locations in need of toys

Bristol

New toys may be dropped off at 19 Stearns St. in Bristol.

Meriden

Nearly 100 children remain on the Angel Tree list. The Salvation Army is asking people to drop off new toys at 23 St. Casimir Drive in Meriden.

New Britain

Gifts may be dropped off at 78 Franklin Square in New Britain.

New London

Gifts are needed for boys and girls between 12 and 15 years old. Gifts may be dropped off at 11 Governor Winthrop Boulevard in New London.

Stamford

New unwrapped toys and coats for children for older children, 10 to 12, are needed and may be dropped off Monday to Friday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Salvation Army, 198 Selleck St. in Stamford, CT.

Stamford is also in need of volunteers to help with their toy shop on Dec. 16 and 18, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Torrington

Several children remain on the Angel Tree list. New toys may be dropped off at 234 Oak Ave. in Torrington.

Waterbury

New toys for children are needed and may be dropped off at The Salvation Army, 74 Central Ave. in Waterbury.

Willimantic

New toys for children are needed and may be dropped off at The Salvation Army, 316 Pleasant St. in Willimantic.