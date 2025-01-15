Wildfires

New brush fire burning across 30 acres in San Bernardino

Wildfires have erupted across Southern California amid dry conditions and strong winds that have prevailed since last week

By Asher Klein

Firefighters are racing to control a vegetation fire in San Bernardino, officials say.

The blaze on Little Mountain Drive has reached about 30 acres, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said, sharing video of their engines working in the brush off the road.

They said there could soon be a threat to structures as they called in more backup.

Wednesday's fire in San Bernardino is in the area of the Shandin Hills, near the 215 Freeway.

