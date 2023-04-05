San Diego Humane Society Names 3 Dogs After UConn Basketball Players After Wager

Three dogs at the San Diego Humane Society have been renamed after three UConn Huskies players after a wager between staff of the Connecticut Humane Society and their counterparts in in California about the outcome of the NCAA finals.

The wager was that the losing team would have to name three pets after three players on the winning team and the Humane Society with the winning team would choose the names.

As Huskies fans know, UConn defeated the San Diego State Aztecs Monday night in the championship game.

The pups were named for three UConn Huskies whose hometowns are right here in Connecticut.

The three selected names are Donovan Clingan, of Bristol; Andrew Hurley, of Glastonbury; and Andre Johnson Jr., of Bristol.

Learn more about the Connecticut Humane Society here.