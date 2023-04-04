UConn Huskies

Parade, Rally to Be Held Saturday to Honor UConn Huskies After NCAA Win

By Angela Fortuna

The governor announced that the State of Connecticut will hold a parade and rally to honor the University of Connecticut men's basketball team after their NCAA Championship win.

Gov. Ned Lamont said the parade will be held Saturday, April 8, to congratulate the UConn men for winning its fifth men's basketball national title Monday night. UConn won 76-59 over San Diego State in Houston, Texas.

The parade will start at 11:30 a.m. and will step off from the State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity and Elm streets. From there, the parade will continue north on Trinity Street, go through the Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch, turn right onto Jewell Street, turn left onto Trumbull Street, and end at the intersection of Asylum and Trumbull streets.

The governor said the rally will begin at noon and will take place outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street. Players, coaches and other guests will be invited to give speeches.

“The UConn Huskies men’s basketball team has been a dominating force in the NCAA tournament, and it will be an honor for us to welcome the coaches and the players to downtown Hartford and give them the celebration they deserve,” Lamont said. “I am strongly encouraging the residents of Connecticut to come to the parade and show the Huskies how proud we are and how much this team means to our state.”

The event is being put on by the City of Hartford, the Hartford Business Improvement District and the State of Connecticut. Private donations and business sponsorships are being used to pay for the event.

