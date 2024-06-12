Sandy Hook shooting survivors graduate high school in Newtown

It was a day of mixed emotions in Newtown on Wednesday. Dozens of survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy became high school graduates.

The Newtown High School graduation started with a tribute to the 20 students killed at the school on December 14, 2012.

Their names were read aloud, followed by a moment of silence.

"Today we celebrate the Class of 2024 with excitement and pride, but also with sorrow knowing that 20 former classmates who were tragically lost on December 14th will not walk across the stage tonight. We remember them for their bravery, their kindness and their spirit we strive to honor them today and everyday," said Newtown High School principal Dr. Kimberly Longobucco.

Newtown Television

Many students were wearing green and white ribbons in honor of their classmates that are no longer here.

Video of the graduation was provided to NBC Connecticut by Newtown High School. We chose not to send a reporter to the ceremony out of respect and privacy for the students and their families.