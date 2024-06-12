Newtown

Sandy Hook shooting survivors graduate high school in Newtown

NBC Universal, Inc.

It was a day of mixed emotions in Newtown on Wednesday. Dozens of survivors of the Sandy Hook Elementary School tragedy became high school graduates.

The Newtown High School graduation started with a tribute to the 20 students killed at the school on December 14, 2012.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Their names were read aloud, followed by a moment of silence.

"Today we celebrate the Class of 2024 with excitement and pride, but also with sorrow knowing that 20 former classmates who were tragically lost on December 14th will not walk across the stage tonight. We remember them for their bravery, their kindness and their spirit we strive to honor them today and everyday," said Newtown High School principal Dr. Kimberly Longobucco.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.
Newtown Television

Many students were wearing green and white ribbons in honor of their classmates that are no longer here.

Video of the graduation was provided to NBC Connecticut by Newtown High School. We chose not to send a reporter to the ceremony out of respect and privacy for the students and their families.

This article tagged under:

Newtown
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us