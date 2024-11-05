Santa Claus is coming to WestFarms

Christmas season is around the corner which means Santa Claus is coming to town!

Starting Nov. 7, Mr. Claus will be in WestFarms mall once again. He'll be there through Christmas Eve.

Families are welcome to bring kids of all ages to meet Santa and experience magical snowfall with a 22-foot-tall sleigh.

You'll also be able to see yourself drive the sleigh as presents are delivered around the world.

To skip the line, you can register here at Santa's Flight Academy.