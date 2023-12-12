Sarah McLachlan's tour coming to Connecticut

Sarah McLachlan’s tour is coming to Connecticut in June.

Sarah McLachlan’s The Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour will include a stop at Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport on Sunday, June 23.

Feist will be on the tour with her.

Ticket presales start today and the general on-sale begins on Friday at noon at LiveNation.com.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“I think it’s interesting as an artist or as a human for that matter, to be able to go back and look at a postcard of a time in your life and reflect on it,” McLachlan said in a statement. “I think this tour is going to be a real walk down memory lane for me, and I’m hoping that my audience, many of whom have been with me for 30 years, will also be able to go back in time with me.”

Fumbling Towards Ecstasy, McLachlan’s third studio album, was first released on Oct. 22, 1993 and some of the hits included "Possession,” "Hold On," “Ice Cream,” and "Good Enough.”

McLachlan will be performing the entire album along with more hit songs.

Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour 2024 Tour Dates:

Saturday, May 25 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, with Feist

Sunday, May 26 – Seattle, WA – Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery, with Feist

Tuesday, May 28 – Bend, OR – Hayden Homes Amphitheater, with Feist

Thursday, May 30 - Berkeley, CA - Greek Theatre, with Feist

Friday, May 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl, with Feist

Saturday, June 1– Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena at Greater Palm Springs, with Feist

Sunday, June 2 – San Diego, CA – The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, with Feist

Tuesday, June 4 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre, with Feist

Thursday, June 6 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre, with Feist

Friday, June 7 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sunday, June 9 – Kansas City, MO – Starlight Theatre, with Feist

Monday, June 10 – Maryland Heights, MO – Saint Louis Music Park, with Feist

Tuesday, June 11 – Chicago, IL – Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island, with Feist

Thursday, June 13 – Sterling Heights, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, with Feist

Friday, June 14 – Cincinnati, OH – PNC Pavilion, with Feist

Sunday, June 16 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park, with Feist

Tuesday, June 18 – Lewiston, NY – Artpark Mainstage Theater, with Feist

Wednesday, June 19 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage, with Allison Russell

Thursday, June 20 – Laval, QC – Place Bell, with Feist

Sat Jun 22 – Boston, MA – Leader Bank Pavilion, with Feist

Sunday, June 23 – Bridgeport, CT – Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, with Feist

Monday, June 24 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall, with Feist

Wednesday, June 26 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann, with Feist

Thursday, June 27 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion, with Feist

Saturday, June 29 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater, with Feist

Sunday, June 30 – Atlanta, GA – Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, with Feist

Tuesday, July 2 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP, with Feist

Wednesday, July 3 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, with Feist

Friday, July 5 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater, with Feist

Saturday, July 6 – Sugar Land, TX – Smart Financial Centre, with Feist

One dollar of each ticket sale will be donated to the non-profit Sarah McLachlan School of Music, which provides music instruction at no cost to children and youth who are facing barriers to access. Learn more at www.sarahschoolofmusic.com.