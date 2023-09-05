The school bus driver strike in Meriden is over and all public school buses will be back in operation on Wednesday.

The school bus drivers, represented by Teamsters, went on strike Friday, the third day of school, which led to parents getting their kids to school.

This came amid contract negotiations that had been going on since May.

The two sides were at odds over wages, according to union members and representatives.

Meriden Public Schools said it was not a party to the contract dispute but worked closely with New Britain Transportation and Teamsters Local 671 to help resolve the strike.