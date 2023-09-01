School bus driver strike begins on third day of school in Meriden

School bus drivers in Meriden are on strike Friday, the third day of school in the city.

A union representing about 60 Meriden bus drivers is leading the strike and bus drivers have picket signs Friday morning and they are chanting and blocking buses. The drivers have been picketing since 5 a.m. and they plan to continue until 5 p.m.

Contract negotiations have been going on since May and the drivers, represented by Teamsters, gave New Britain Transportation Company until 11:59 p.m. Thursday to reach a deal for a new contract and avoid a strike.

The two sides are at odds over wages, according to union members and representatives who were out on a practice picket line on the Berlin Turnpike Thursday.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

“We’re gonna be on strike, like we said, as long as it takes. As long as it takes, we’re gonna be here, because there’s no other way. There’s no other way that we’re gonna be successful if we don‘t stick together and we go wherever we have to go, as long as it takes to get a contract,” Pedro Valentin, a Meriden bus driver, said.

“We’re so far apart that the know the only way to catch up to any sort of standard set is by showing the force that we are willing to strike… not that we want to,” said Nick Frangiamore, a field representative for Teamsters for Local 671.

Meriden Public Schools sent a notice to parents that school will be in session on Friday, Sept. 1, even if there was a strike. Parents who are able to drive their children to school are asked to do so.

Additional police will be on patrol for families and students who choose to walk to school, and absences will be excused on Friday.

New Britain Transportation issued this statement to NBC Connecticut:

“NBT hopes that the drivers come to work tomorrow to drive the Meriden children to school.”