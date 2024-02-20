School employee charged with child pornography is re-arrested in Fairfield: police

A Fairfield Public Schools employee previously arrested for child pornography has been arrested for a second time, police said.

The police department initially arrested Peter Wheeler Jr., 24, of Fairfield, on Jan. 23.

Fairfield police were notified by the Connecticut State Police Computer Crimes Unit of a tip they received. Investigators identified Wheeler as a suspect.

Authorities said Wheeler was an employee of the Fairfield Public Schools system. The administration was notified of the incident in early January.

As a result, he was told he couldn't have any further interactions with students or staff. He also wasn't allowed in any school buildings, according to police.

On Tuesday, detectives said they uncovered new information that indicated he victimized two children - an elementary-aged girl and male high schooler.

According to police, Wheeler communicated electronically with the high schooler between late 2022 and late 2023. The communication included text messages, phone calls and social media conversation.

Investigators also determined that Wheeler inappropriately contacted a young girl.

Police obtained a warrant to search Wheeler's home on Jan. 11. While there, officers seized several devices and ultimately found evidence to arrest him.

He was initially taken into custody in January on first-degree possession of child pornography charges.

With his Feb. 20 arrest, Wheeler faces additional charges including risk of injury and impairing the morals of children and sexual assault. He is being held on a $350,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

The police department is asking anyone with concerns about potential contact with Wheeler to contact investigators at 203-254-4840.

"The recent developments have undoubtedly stirred profound emotions within our community. We understand the impact this may have on students and parents alike and as such, we encourage students and parents to utilize the available resources within the schools and the broader community," police said in a statement.