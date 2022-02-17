Bloomfield

School in Bloomfield Addressing Teacher's Use of Inappropriate Racial Word in Class

A teacher at the Global Experience Magnet School in Bloomfield used an inappropriate racial word in class and the school is speaking with students to address it, according to the superintendent.

Bloomfield’s superintendent of schools, Dr. James Thompson Jr., said the term was used in an educational context and was not directed toward any person, but the use of the word is not appropriate in any form or any setting.

Students at GEMS are in grades 6 through 12.

Thompson said the school is holding assemblies to assure students that there’s zero-tolerance for offensive language in the school.

He also said class time has been set aside for students to discuss their feelings about the situation.

He added that personnel matters are confidential, and the district will not comment on specific disciplinary actions taken, but the school district takes the situation very seriously and is responding appropriately.

Bloomfield
