Seafood restaurant in Wallingford to close amid search for new location

A family-style seafood restaurant in Wallingford announced that they're closing their doors while they search for a new location.

Captain Seas announced the closure on Facebook and said they're thankful for all the years of love and support.

The restaurant told NBC Connecticut that they're looking at places to reopen because their lease is up at the end of April.

Captain Seas said the building is very old and needs a lot of repairs, which could cost nearly $1 million. They say it's not profitable enough to sell quality seafood, pay high rent costs and make necessary repairs.

"Throughout the years, we have good people coming through our doors, and would like to thank them all for all the support," the owner said.

The seafood spot has been open for over 40 years, with only two different owners.

As for what comes next, the owner says they are actively looking for a new location to continue serving customers.