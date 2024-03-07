Search continues for man wanted in deadly Worcester double shooting

A man wanted in connection to a double shooting in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Tuesday remains on the loose, according to authorities.

A mother and daughter died after being shot in an SUV on Lisbon Street at Englewood Avenue, Worcester police said.

The vehicle was riddled with bullet holes and more than 30 evidence markers were spread out over the scene Tuesday night. A bouquet of flowers was left at the location Wednesday morning.

The man police are looking for was identified as 27-year-old Dejan Belnavis, and he is considered armed and dangerous.

Belnavis is described as being about 5'11" tall and 160 pounds. He's wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license, police said.

Police said 28-year-old Karel Mangual, of Worcester, has already been arrested in connection with the shootings. He is charged with armed assault to murder and carrying a firearm without a license. He also had a previous arrest warrant and is expected to be arraigned Thursday.

Court documents obtained by NBC10 Boston on Thursday morning include new details about the shooting. They show that police were called to the area of the shooting shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday for a report of gunshots fired. A Nissan Rogue with Connecticut license plates was outside with two people inside and multiple gunshots visible.

The documents show that resopnding officers found the vehicle with multiple bullet holes throughout the driver's side door and multiple shell casings on the ground. Both victims were found dead inside, one in the front driver's seat and one in the front passenger's seat.

The woman in the driver's seat had "numerous gunshot wounds throughout her body" and was not breathing, according to police. The female victim in the passenger seat was also not breathing. Both were taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Witnesses told police that they saw two people run after hearing the gunshots. One witness said the suspect drove off in a white sedan with Massachusetts license plates.

Police went to the address listed on the car's registration and interviewed the owner, who told them he had been letting Belnavis, his girlfriend's son, use the vehicle for about a year. Shrewsbury police had a record in their town of a motor vehicle crash in their town with a vehicle being operated by Belnavis in January. A local check showed that Belnavis also had prior firearm charges dating back to 2021.

Realizing the need to locate the vehicle due to the danger to the public, Worcester police used the vehicle's connected car system through AT&T and were able to locate the vehicle in Hartford, Connecticut. Police said Belnavis is believed to have a relative who lives near where the vehicle was parked in Hartford.

A check of Belnavis' cell phone data showed that he was in the area of Engelwood Avenue at the time of the shooting and security video recovered from the area shows the victims parked in their SUV when two people walk up to it and start shooting. The shooters are then seen running in the direction where witnesses said the white sedan was parked. Additional security video also showed a vehicle consistent with the white sedan circling the area before the shooting and leaving the area after the shooting.

Police said a check through the Criminal Justice Information Services system shows that Belnavis does not have a license to carry or a firearms identification card.

Meanwhile, friends and family of 27-year-old Chasity Nunez and her 11-year-old daughter Zella are just in disbelief that they were gunned down in such a horrific way.

Chasity served in the military and leaves behind a 2-year-old daughter.

Zella's cousin and godfather, Tyrae Sims, told NBC10 Boston she was legally blind. He had a message for the two men believed to have killed his loved ones.

"I just hope they know the gravity of what they just did, they took two beautiful souls senselessly. The best mom she could possibly have been, she loved those girls with all her heart. Zella was just the best, she was the best, so full of life, such a good little girl, she didn't deserve it at all," said Sims.

He said he has no idea why they would have been targeted the way they were.

It's unclear when the first suspect will face a judge.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can also be left here or by texting 274637 with the phrase "TIPWPD."