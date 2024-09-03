Search underway for 3 people involved in Old Saybrook boating accident

A search is underway for three people who were involved in a boating accident in Old Saybrook Monday night.

The Coast Guard says that a boat had struck a break wall, resulting in injuries to five people on board. The extent of those injuries weren't immediately available.

Those five passengers needed to be rescued and were taken to an area hospital.

Investigators noted that the three missing individuals were not wearing life jackets at the time of the accident and that the boat was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Middletown's Dive Team is assisting with the investigation and an additional helicopter from Cape Cod is aiding in the search.