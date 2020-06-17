Search Underway for Driver Who Hit Police Officer in Bridgeport

Police are searching for the driver who struck a police officer in Bridgeport this morning.
Bridgeport Police said officers were responding to reports of gunshots in the area of Kossuth and Shelton streets just before 9 a.m. and a vehicle hit an officer while fleeing the scene.
Police said the driver was operating a small compact four-door white vehicle.
The officer's injuries are not life-threatening, police said. The officer was brought to the hospital.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).