Search Underway for Driver Who Hit Police Officer in Bridgeport

Police are searching for the driver who struck a police officer in Bridgeport this morning.

Bridgeport Police said officers were responding to reports of gunshots in the area of Kossuth and Shelton streets just before 9 a.m. and a vehicle hit an officer while fleeing the scene.

Police said the driver was operating a small compact four-door white vehicle.

The officer's injuries are not life-threatening, police said. The officer was brought to the hospital.

At 08:53 BPD officers came over the radio reporting shots fired in the area of Kossuth ST/Shelton St. A small compact 4DR white vehicle fled the scene & in the process struck an officer. Anyone with info is urged to call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477) pic.twitter.com/3DueC1BVTG — Bridgeport Police (@bptpolice) June 17, 2020

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).