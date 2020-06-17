Bridgeport

Search Underway for Driver Who Hit Police Officer in Bridgeport

Bridgeport Police
NBC Connecticut

Police are searching for the driver who struck a police officer in Bridgeport this morning.

Bridgeport Police said officers were responding to reports of gunshots in the area of Kossuth and Shelton streets just before 9 a.m. and a vehicle hit an officer while fleeing the scene.

Police said the driver was operating a small compact four-door white vehicle.

The officer's injuries are not life-threatening, police said. The officer was brought to the hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS (8477).

