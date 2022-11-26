bank robbery

Second Arrest Made in Martha's Vineyard Armed Bank Robbery

The Cape and Islands District Attorney's Office confirmed Saturday that another arrest has been made in connection to the armed robbery at Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven earlier this month

By Lara Salahi

NBC Universal, Inc.

A second arrest has been made following a large manhunt for multiple suspects on Martha's Vineyard after a bank was robbed at gunpoint on the island on November 17.

Authorities arrested Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, during a car stop in New Haven, Connecticut, around 8p.m. on Friday. Johnson is charged with Masked Armed Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery with a Firearm.

According to police and prosecutors, three unknown people rushed into the bank as employees entered to open for business Thursday morning. The suspects were masked, gloved and armed with handguns, officials said in a joint press release. All three suspects were wearing the same old man Halloween mask.

Johnson's arrest follows the arrest of Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown. Authorities say Jones was found near a gas station in Vineyard Haven driving the same car police believe the suspects got into after allegedely abandoning a stolen car. Jones was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Jones's attorney says the local landscaper is a former professional soccer player from Jamaica who has no criminal history.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing, the DA said.

No one was hurt in the incident that sparked a massive search, including the Manuel F. Correllus Forest and a Holiday Inn in Falmouth.

Local

west haven 34 mins ago

Man Killed in Crash on I-95 South in West Haven

Brookfield 2 hours ago

Off-Duty NY Firefighter Describes Rescuing Injured Woman From Burning Car in Brookfield

Authorities have released a surveillance photo of one of three masked suspects they say robbed Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday. The bank remains closed.

At the time, District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost had asked residents in the area to remain vigilant but said they should not be "overly alarmed," noting this was a "targeted crime" and there was no additional information that should cause "undue fear."

Police have released a surveillance image as they continue to search for three suspects in an armed bank robbery on Martha's Vineyard Thursday.

This article tagged under:

bank robberyFBIMartha's Vineyardrockland trust bankvineyard haven
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us