Second Arrest Made in Martha's Vineyard Armed Bank Robbery

A second arrest has been made following a large manhunt for multiple suspects on Martha's Vineyard after a bank was robbed at gunpoint on the island on November 17.

Authorities arrested Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, New Hampshire, during a car stop in New Haven, Connecticut, around 8p.m. on Friday. Johnson is charged with Masked Armed Robbery and Conspiracy to Commit Armed Robbery with a Firearm.

According to police and prosecutors, three unknown people rushed into the bank as employees entered to open for business Thursday morning. The suspects were masked, gloved and armed with handguns, officials said in a joint press release. All three suspects were wearing the same old man Halloween mask.

Johnson's arrest follows the arrest of Miquel Anthonio Jones, 30, of Edgartown. Authorities say Jones was found near a gas station in Vineyard Haven driving the same car police believe the suspects got into after allegedely abandoning a stolen car. Jones was charged with one count of accessory after the fact.

Jones's attorney says the local landscaper is a former professional soccer player from Jamaica who has no criminal history.

Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing, the DA said.

No one was hurt in the incident that sparked a massive search, including the Manuel F. Correllus Forest and a Holiday Inn in Falmouth.

Authorities have released a surveillance photo of one of three masked suspects they say robbed Rockland Trust Bank in Vineyard Haven around 8:15 a.m. on Thursday. The bank remains closed.

At the time, District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Tisbury Police Chief Chris Habekost had asked residents in the area to remain vigilant but said they should not be "overly alarmed," noting this was a "targeted crime" and there was no additional information that should cause "undue fear."

