Second Suspect in Shooting Death of Hartford Grandmother Arrested

Police have arrested and charged a second suspect in the June 9 shooting death of a Hartford grandmother.

Police arrested Edwin Roman, 24, of Hartford, on Saturday in connection with the death of Sylvia Cordova.

Police said North Haven Police located him and took him into custody.

North Haven police said officers identified Roman while investigating suspicious activity on July 17.

Roman was transported to the Hartford Police Department where the warrant was served, police said.

Roman has been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a large-capacity magazine, according to police.

Bond was set at $2 million.

Cordova's family has learned that a stolen dirt bike is believed to be the reason she became an innocent victim in the fatal shooting.

Omar Reyes, 21, of Hartford, was arrested by US Marshals and members of the Puerto Rico Police Department on June 22.

Reyes was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of an assault weapon and possession of a large-capacity magazine, according to police.

Cordova, a 56-year-old mother and grandmother, was home cooking for her son just after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9 when gunshots came through the walls of her Sisson Avenue home in Hartford.

Police found her dead inside her apartment when they went to investigate the gunshots and have said they believe someone else was the intended target of the shooting.

The office of the chief medical examiner ruled Cordova’s death a homicide and said she died of multiple gunshots to the head, torso and extremities.

Police previously said they believe the people responsible were driving by when they fired into the apartment.