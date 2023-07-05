Second teen dies days after vehicle crashes into tree in Brooklyn, Conn.

A second teenager has died days after the vehicle he was in crashed into a tree head-on in Brooklyn, Connecticut.

A Toyota Prius was driving eastbound on Allen Hill Road around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 25, when the car failed to stop at an intersection and hit a tree head-on. State police initially said a 17-year-old was behind the wheel, but now it's unclear who was driving.

After hitting the tree, investigators said the vehicle went down an embankment off the road.

On Wednesday, police said they were notified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner that 16-year-old Bryce Burditt was pronounced dead at Hartford Hospital on the Fourth of July.

Plainfield Public Schools Superintendent Paul Brenton said in an email that Burditt was a Plainfield High School student.

The district will be opening the high school so students and community members can talk to the student support team. Counselors and social workers will be available on Thursday and Friday.

State police previously said another passenger in the vehicle, later identified as 15-year-old Chanelle Edwards, of Griswold, died of her injuries after the crash.

Griswold Public Schools Superintendent Sean McKenna said Edwards was a Griswold High School student.

At least three other people were injured in the crash. Authorities said all of the people in the vehicle ranged in age from 15 to 21.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Troop D at (860) 779-4900.