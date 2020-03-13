Second Victim of Hamden Bus Stop Crash Dies

A second person has died after a car plowed into a bus stop in Hamden in February.

Police said 59-year-old Pedro “Pete” Esquilin died of injuries he suffered in the February 12 crash. Esquilin had been hospitalized since the crash. Another man, 57-year-old Maurice Messier, was also killed.

Investigators said 31-year-old Pinky McBurrows, of Ansonia, was driving a vehicle north on Dixwell Avenue on Feb. 13 when she crossed the southbound lanes and hit a bus stop enclosure.

Both of the victims were at the bus stop at the time. Immediately after the crash, McBurrows ran from her vehicle and was quickly apprehended by officers, police said.

McBurrows is facing charges including reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating without a license and failure to drive in the proper lane. With Esquilin’s death, she may face additional charges.

She is due back in court on April 13.