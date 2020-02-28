Woman Accused in Fatal Hamden Bus Stop Crash to Face Judge

The woman who police say drove into a bus stop in Hamden, killing one man and seriously injuring another is expected in court on Friday.

Investigators said 31-year-old Pinky McBurrows, of Ansonia, was driving a vehicle north on Dixwell Avenue on Feb. 13 when she crossed the southbound lanes and hit a bus stop enclosure.

There were two men at the bus stop at the time. Both were rushed to the hospital, where one of the victims, 57-year-old Maurice Messier, was pronounced dead.

Immediately after the crash, McBurrows ran from her vehicle and was quickly apprehended by officers, police said.

McBurrows is facing charges including reckless driving, evading responsibility, operating without a license and failure to drive in the proper lane. Police said she could face additional charges.

She will be arraigned in Meriden Superior Court on Friday.